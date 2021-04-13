Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

