Eaton Vance Management Sells 10,371 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408 shares of company stock worth $1,227,928 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Truist raised their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

AMED opened at $276.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

