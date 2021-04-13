Eaton Vance Management Sells 17,399 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,828 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 547,209 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

