Eaton Vance Management Sells 892,689 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 892,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $831,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 253.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 43,896 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

