Eaton Vance Management Takes $3.02 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $453.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.33. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

