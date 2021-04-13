Eaton Vance Management Takes $3.62 Million Position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,415,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.62% of Vista Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

VIST stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

