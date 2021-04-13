Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.84% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000.

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $48.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

