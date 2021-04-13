Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.22. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $260,469.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,685 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,986. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

