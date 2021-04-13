Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $52,555,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $3,078,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MORN stock opened at $233.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.67. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.59 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In other Morningstar news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $810,906.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,004,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,172,109.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,358 shares of company stock worth $38,725,863. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

