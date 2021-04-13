Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Newmont by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.