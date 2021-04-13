Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,988,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $38.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

