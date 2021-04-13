eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 329,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,373. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2,424.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,409,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,095,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,937,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of eBay by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,211,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404,909 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,470,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in eBay by 30,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,508,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $413,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

