eBoost Market Capitalization Achieves $16.85 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $16.85 million and $2,686.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00429954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000940 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

