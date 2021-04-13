EchoLink Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $3.00 million and $314,449.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00056044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00085369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00639541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00038585 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.