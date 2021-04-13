Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Update

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,694,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETEK remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,139,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,464,219. Eco-Tek Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Eco-Tek Group Company Profile

Eco-Tek Group, Inc manufactures and distributes synthetic lubricants, filtration systems, and other products in North America. The company offers synthetic base motor oil, fuel treatment products, engine flush products, synthetic oil stabilizers, bypass and magnetic oil filtration products, hand cleaners, and non-toxic lubricants.

