Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Update

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,694,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ETEK remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,139,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,464,219. Eco-Tek Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Eco-Tek Group Company Profile
