Edgeless Price Hits $0.0133 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $4,727.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeless has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00055754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00085724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00633957 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00032547 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00039179 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

