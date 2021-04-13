EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 4,806.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

EDRVF stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDRVF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

