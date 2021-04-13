Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.18

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and traded as high as $17.35. Educational Development shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 7,741 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $143.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.75 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 34.59%.
About Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
