Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.18

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and traded as high as $17.35. Educational Development shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 7,741 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $143.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.75 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 34.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 28,535.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

