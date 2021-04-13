Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,710 shares of company stock worth $33,935,028 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,278. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

