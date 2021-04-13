Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EW opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,710 shares of company stock worth $33,935,028. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

