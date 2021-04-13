EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 483.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,576,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seagen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.18. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.91 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,308 shares of company stock valued at $13,665,502. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

