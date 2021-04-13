EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 1,036 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.27 and a 1 year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.94.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.