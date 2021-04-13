EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 16,730 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $282.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.41 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

