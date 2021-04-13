EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 486 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.66.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average is $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

