EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Trading Up 17.4%

Shares of EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) were up 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 86,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 68,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

