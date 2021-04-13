Egretia (EGT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.92 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $23.48 million and $11.92 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00056838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00624207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032004 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

