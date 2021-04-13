EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

EH stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

