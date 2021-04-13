Einsteinium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $874,876.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $140.12 million and $874,876.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.39 or 0.00425913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002228 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,505,844 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

