Elan Moriah Sells 10,155 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 10,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $466,520.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,926.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $205,768.62.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,838. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 193.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

