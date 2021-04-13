Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Up 5.3%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.62 and last traded at $130.52. 15,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,081,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

