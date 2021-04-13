Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Tops $207.93 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.87 or 0.00017213 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $207.93 million and $9.36 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005911 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002240 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,967,432 coins and its circulating supply is 19,128,079 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

