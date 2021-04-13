Electroneum Price Down 12% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $456.05 million and $2.56 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,854,565,045 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

