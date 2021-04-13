Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0038

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 108% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 694% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $14,699.36 and $122.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.37 or 0.00129276 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.