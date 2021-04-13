Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,867,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after buying an additional 917,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after buying an additional 2,773,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,874,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,824,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

