Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ELEMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Elemental Royalties from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elemental Royalties in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ELEMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,413. Elemental Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

