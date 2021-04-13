Elementeum (ELET) Market Cap Reaches $861,964.67

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $861,964.67 and $19,764.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00261800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00684875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,950.41 or 0.99559819 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.08 or 0.00869982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

