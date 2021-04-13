Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 4,570.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ELLXF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Elixinol Global has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
Elixinol Global Company Profile
