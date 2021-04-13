Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0088

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $385,192.22 and approximately $492.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,225.34 or 0.03538555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,783,379 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,048 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

