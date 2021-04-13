Ellipsis (EPS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.06 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00006108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $223.14 million and $48.06 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00058314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00089647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00639166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00032248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00038785 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 246,728,766 coins and its circulating supply is 57,227,103 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

