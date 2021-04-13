Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

