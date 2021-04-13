ELTCOIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,981.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $161,350.24 and $19,981.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00055704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00019487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00084013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00627286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00032381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00038125 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

