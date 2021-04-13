ELYSIA (EL) Price Hits $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $65.22 million and $933,522.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00639600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00031634 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,005,140 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.