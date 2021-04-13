Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Elysian has a market cap of $353,623.97 and $1.67 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 47.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00055699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00084197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00628182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00037983 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.