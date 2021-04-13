Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. 1,452,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,328. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.13. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

