Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Down to $75.86

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.86, but opened at $72.51. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 16,883 shares trading hands.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

