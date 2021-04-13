Eminer (EM) Price Tops $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $16.32 million and $9.32 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00055661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00623446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

