Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$143,674.80 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.25. The company had a trading volume of 493,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,235. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.91 and a 52 week high of C$41.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

