Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $75.85 million and $292,471.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

