Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENBL. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

NYSE ENBL opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

