ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 1,043.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 15,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

